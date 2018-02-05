Cheezin' Food Truck: Roasted Tomato Caprese Grilled Cheese

Roasted Tomato Caprese Grilled Cheese
Serves 2
6 tomatoes (vine or roma), sliced about 1/2 inch thick
1-2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3-4 ounces fresh mozzarella
12-15 basil leaves
4 slices seedy bread
Balsamic glaze (optional)
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place tomatoes on a nonstick baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast for 45-50 minutes.
Once tomatoes are finished, heat a large griddle or skillet over medium heat. Brush the outsides of each slice of bread with olive oil, then place mozzarella on one slide, followed by tomatoes, basil (feel free to shred it if you'd like), more tomatoes and more mozzarella. Cook until cheese is melted and each side is golden, about five minutes per side. Drizzle with balsamic. Serve immediately.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.