BMI to honor Luis Fonsi for 'Despacito,' other career hits

NEW YORK (AP) - The annual BMI Latin Awards will honor Luis Fonsi not only for his mega smash "Despacito" but for the string of hits he's racked up over two decades.

Fonsi is set to receive the BMI President's Award on March 20 in Beverly Hills, California.

BMI says it is honoring Fonsi for being one of the "most influential" Latin music songwriters and also for his humanitarian work. The Puerto Rican singer was involved with helping the island after last year's devastating hurricane.

"Despacito" was recently nominated for record and song of the year at the Grammys; it features Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber on the remix.

