FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Tuesday so enjoy the dry weather while it lasts

A few passing clouds later on Monday and temperatures will be running slightly below normal.



Clouds increase tonight and spotty showers are possible by Tuesday morning. Rain chances increasing during the afternoon hours across west Alabama and overspread the state by Wednesday morning and continues through early afternoon.



FIRST ALERT for poor travel conditions on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall. 1-2 inches of rainfall is possible, and while that’s great for our drought situation, it can mean ponding on roadways and limited visibility for drivers.



Temperatures are milder this week and most days will be in the 60s with the exceptions being today and on Thursday.



Another wet weather maker arrives this weekend and once again rainfall amounts could range between 1-2 inches. I would plan on wet weather for those attending the Mercedes Marathon and temperatures in the 50s.



The unsettled weather pattern looks to persist for a while with days of rain and short dry breaks in between.



Timing out our next round of rain at WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.