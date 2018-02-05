Lawmakers get subpoenas for campaign finance records

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Some Alabama legislators have received subpoenas for campaign finance records in what appears to be an attorney general's review of campaign spending.

At least two lawmakers confirmed to The Associated Press that they had received subpoenas from the attorney general's office. They said they believed the focus was on the use of credit cards in campaigns and making sure all card purchases were campaign related.

Secretary of State John Merrill's office receives campaign finance reports filed by candidates. He says the attorney general's office had sought information from his office about vague entries on some politicians' reports.

Merrill gave the example of paying a credit card bill without saying what all was purchased on the card.

A spokesman for the attorney general's office said he was unable to comment.

