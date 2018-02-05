Netflix orders musical comedy series The Politician from Ryan Murphy

Louis Zorich, best known for playing the father of Paul Reiser's character in Mad About You, died on Tuesday at the age of 93

Kylie Jenner has welcomed her baby daughter with Travis Scott into the world.

Conan the Barbarian may be headed to a small screen near you soon! Amazon has put Conan, a series based on Richard E. Howard's original novels, into development.

Netflix has reportedly outbid other deep-pocketed streaming services and ordered two seasons of The Politician, a musical comedy series from Glee's Ryan Murphy

So this is gonna be a big deal.

Netflix has reportedly outbid other deep-pocketed streaming services and ordered two seasons of The Politician, a musical comedy series from Glee's Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, according to Deadline.

The hourlong series will star Broadway superstar Ben Platt as Payton, a wealthy young man from Santa Barbara will political ambitions. Platt's musical talents will apparently be put to good use with the star allegedly performing musical numbers in each episode. Barbra Streisand and Gwyneth Paltrow are reportedly negotiating deals to join the show as well. It would be the first series regular TV role for each of them.

In typical Murphy fashion, The Politician will change things up each season with each installment focusing on a different political race that Payton is involved in.

Murphy will direct the pilot and if Streisand signs on, she'll direct episodes as well. Platt, Streisand and Paltrow will also get producer credits. Paltrow is engaged to co-creator Brad Falchuk, whom she met while guest-starring on Glee, so the series will be a bit of a Glee family reunion as well.

This will be Murphy's second series at Netflix, after the upcoming Ratched with Sarah Paulson. The super producer also currently has American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud and Pose at FX and 9-1-1 at Fox.

