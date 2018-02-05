Netflix orders musical comedy series The Politician from Ryan Murphy

Netflix has reportedly outbid other deep-pocketed streaming services and ordered two seasons of The Politician, a musical comedy series from Glee's Ryan MurphyMore >>
Netflix has reportedly outbid other deep-pocketed streaming services and ordered two seasons of The Politician, a musical comedy series from Glee's Ryan MurphyMore >>
Conan the Barbarian may be headed to a small screen near you soon! Amazon has put Conan, a series based on Richard E. Howard's original novels, into development.More >>
Conan the Barbarian may be headed to a small screen near you soon! Amazon has put Conan, a series based on Richard E. Howard's original novels, into development.More >>
Kylie Jenner has welcomed her baby daughter with Travis Scott into the world.More >>
Kylie Jenner has welcomed her baby daughter with Travis Scott into the world.More >>
Louis Zorich, best known for playing the father of Paul Reiser's character in Mad About You, died on Tuesday at the age of 93More >>
Louis Zorich, best known for playing the father of Paul Reiser's character in Mad About You, died on Tuesday at the age of 93More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.