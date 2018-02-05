Auburn men's basketball reaches highest ranking since 2000 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Auburn men's basketball reaches highest ranking since 2000

Mustapha Heron (5) Auburn men's basketball vs Vanderbilt on Saturday Feb. 3, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (Photo by Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics) Mustapha Heron (5) Auburn men's basketball vs Vanderbilt on Saturday Feb. 3, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (Photo by Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)
The Auburn men's basketball team continues its move up the polls.

Monday, the Tigers hit No. 8 on the AP Top 25 Poll, the team's highest ranking since it sat at No. 7 back in 2000.

Coach Bruce Pearl has his team sitting at a 21-2 record on the season, including a 9-1 run in conference play, the best in the SEC. 

The team's latest win came Saturday night against Vanderbilt, 93-81.

Tennessee and Kentucky are the only other SEC teams in the Top 25 with the Volunteers (17-5) climbing to No. 15 and the Wildcats (17-6) falling to No. 24.

Villanova remains the No. 1 ranked team in the country.

Auburn hosts Texas A&M Wednesday, a team that has yet to win a conference road game this season.

