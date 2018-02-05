Auburn men's basketball reaches highest ranking since 2000

The price of admission for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama is averaging more than $2,400 a seat.

By the sports transitive property, UCF beat Auburn, who beat both Georgia and Alabama, therefore should be national champs.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed an official proclamation to make the University of Central Florida football national champs.(Source: Rick Scott/Twitter)

Twitter allows you to tweet up to 280 characters at a time, but Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey needed just 118 to burn her counterpart in Georgia ahead of Monday night's national championship game.

President Donald Trump watches the college football championship game in Atlanta on Monday. (Source: CNN)

Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.

Mustapha Heron (5) Auburn men's basketball vs Vanderbilt on Saturday Feb. 3, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (Photo by Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)

The Auburn men's basketball team continues its move up the polls.

Monday, the Tigers hit No. 8 on the AP Top 25 Poll, the team's highest ranking since it sat at No. 7 back in 2000.

Coach Bruce Pearl has his team sitting at a 21-2 record on the season, including a 9-1 run in conference play, the best in the SEC.

The team's latest win came Saturday night against Vanderbilt, 93-81.

Tennessee and Kentucky are the only other SEC teams in the Top 25 with the Volunteers (17-5) climbing to No. 15 and the Wildcats (17-6) falling to No. 24.

Villanova remains the No. 1 ranked team in the country.

Auburn hosts Texas A&M Wednesday, a team that has yet to win a conference road game this season.

