Two-day event offers high school seniors chance to meet with employers in Tuscaloosa

West Alabama Works will host WOW 2.0 Wednesday, February 7 and Thursday, February 8.

WOW 2.0 is a two-day event that targets high school seniors and post-secondary students on the first day, and high school juniors on the second day.



On Wednesday, high school seniors and post-secondary students will be able to meet with employers representing many sectors of the local workforce, including automotive, construction, healthcare, hospitality and more. Although some interviews have already been pre-scheduled, organizers say interested high school seniors and post-secondary students may still come Wednesday and register on site. The event will run from 3 - 7 p.m. at the Shelton State Martin Campus.



West Alabama Works Executive Director Donny Jones says this event is particularly for students looking for a stable, good-paying job, with opportunity to

move up, immediately after high school.

"Someone that is passionate about their job, that is willing to show up every day, and to work hard, can do really well for themselves in this region, because our industries need those types of workers," Jones said.

On Thursday, high school juniors from nine counties in West Alabama will meet with employers and post-secondary schools from across the area. This will run from 8 am - 1 pm at the Shelton State Martin Campus.

The goal of the two-day event is to connect students with employers to fill jobs coming available soon in West Alabama. Jones estimates 6,000 jobs will come available in the area over the next 18 months.

The event also aims to reduce the number of job fairs employers attend, bringing a large pool of potential workers to one event.



WOW 2.0 is a continuation of the WOW (Worlds of Work) event coordinated by West Alabama Works over the past three years, connecting eighth graders from across West Alabama with local industries, to help students prepare early for career opportunities.

Contact West Alabama Works, through the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, for more information.

