Etowah Co. man charged with raping 5-year-old girl

Shelton Samuel Welch, 41, is accused of raping a 5-year-old girl. (Source: Etowah Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

An Etowah County man is in custody after being charged with raping a 5-year-old girl.

Shelton Samuel Welch, a 41-year-old Gadsden resident, was charged with one count of first-degree rape.

A family member of the girl reported that Welch allegedly raped the child at a residence on Tabor Road.

He is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $400,000 bond. He is also not allowed to have any contact with minors.

