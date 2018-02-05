Etowah Co. man charged with raping 5-year-old girl - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

(Source: Etowah Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

An Etowah County man is in custody after being charged with raping a 5-year-old girl. 

Shelton Samuel Welch, a 41-year-old Gadsden resident, was charged with one count of first-degree rape. 

A family member of the girl reported that Welch allegedly raped the child at a residence on Tabor Road. 

He is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $400,000 bond. He is also not allowed to have any contact with minors. 

