18-wheeler carrying asphalt crashes on U.S. 82 in Bibb Co.; 1 lane closed

Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a wreck involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. 82 that's impacting traffic.

The single-vehicle crash happened near the 91 mile marker. The truck was carrying liquid asphalt at the time.

A lane of the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours as crews work to clear the wreck.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area.

