FIRST ALERT: A couple of wet weather super soakers are expected this week!

We begin our Monday morning with temperature readings in the 30s. Today is expected to see some brief clearing before our next rainmaker arrives. Expect highs this afternoon near 51-degrees...and southeast winds developing around 5 mph.

Tonight is expected to bring increasing clouds from the west, lows near 39 and southeast winds around 5 mph.

While we could see a few scattered showers into our area during the day on Tuesday, our best chance of rain and even thunderstorms are more likely for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Look for highs tomorrow near 63 and lows Tuesday night around 56.

We can't rule out a few strong storms for Wednesday, with highs again reaching the low 60s.

Thursday and Friday look to be dry with variably cloudy skies and mild temps for February.

Another soaker is in the forecast for this weekend (In fact, we could get 1-2 inches of rain from both wet weather systems this week, which will really help to alleviate or end our drought). The rain for the weekend system is expected to arrive Saturday morning and last through Sunday night.

I hope you have a happy Monday!

