Kylie Jenner's baby is here

As Netflix settles into being the dominant presence of the future of television, it's changed some of its practices and has become a lot more discerning with what it decides to bring back

Don't expect the Baudelaires to open a private detective agency after they've finally solved the mystery of what happened to their parents

Louis Zorich, best known for playing the father of Paul Reiser's character in Mad About You, died on Tuesday at the age of 93

Kylie Jenner has welcomed her baby daughter with Travis Scott into the world.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed on Sunday that her first child was born on Thursday, February 1st, and insisted that she didn't keep her fans in the dark about the details of her pregnancy and delivery for any reason other than her own serenity throughout the process.

She wrote on social media, "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."

She went on dispel rumors that she was saving information about her experience for some kind of endorsement deal, writing, "There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

To fill fans in on what they missed throughout the process, Jenner did share a video tribute titled "To Our Daughter" that features footage of not only her own birth, but the stories surrounding her finding out she was pregnant, telling her family about her news, and, of course, plenty of pictures of her growing bump.

The video also includes some key family moments with other members of her family including Kim Kardashian and her newest addition, Chicago West, as well as a teaser of the KUWTK that's sure to come of Kylie's delivery.

