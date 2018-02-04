B'ham business sees increased interest in African attire ahead of 'Black Panther' premiere

Shirley Ferrill has found herself busier than usual these days. She owns Ferrill’s African Wear on 16th Street North in the historic Civil Rights District.More >>
Shirley Ferrill has found herself busier than usual these days. She owns Ferrill’s African Wear on 16th Street North in the historic Civil Rights District.More >>
An Etowah County man is in custody after being charged with raping a 5-year-old girl.More >>
An Etowah County man is in custody after being charged with raping a 5-year-old girl.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a wreck involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. 82 that's impacting traffic.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a wreck involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. 82 that's impacting traffic.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a body found in the 1700 block of Ave. D.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a body found in the 1700 block of Ave. D.More >>
We begin our Monday morning with temperature readings in the 30s.More >>
We begin our Monday morning with temperature readings in the 30s.More >>