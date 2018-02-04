Local attorney volunteering in Puerto Rico

Local attorney Freddy Rubio is headed back to Puerto Rico to continue helping fellow natives suffering from the impact of Hurricane Maria.

Rubio, a Puerto Rican native, has already spent a month volunteering in his native country and is playing a third trip, as well. He has met with the Director of Legal Services Foundation of Puerto Rico and says there are many needs yet to be met. Rubio's second trip to his hometown will be Monday in an effort to continue helping those legal services.

Rubio said the return trip is due to insurance companies not answering claims by many clients.

Rubio said the need was so great that he collaborated with attorneys from Puerto Rico and from Alabama to open a law firm to help residents get their claims answered quickly.

"Insurance companies are not being fair in settling the claims that property owners have or claims for business interruptions." Rubio said. "What we saw is that they're not sitting claims fast enough for people improve on their house and have a safe place to live."

Rubio said this will help business owners get back to working and help homeowners put their homes back together.

