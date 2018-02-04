Oscar nominees celebrate storied status at annual luncheon

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro, winner of the award for outstanding directorial achievement in a feature film for "The Shape of Water," poses in the press room at the 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Bever...

By SANDY COHEN

AP Entertainment Writer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Academy Awards contenders are getting together for lunch while they're all still winners.

The film academy is hosting its annual Oscar nominees' luncheon Monday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where nominated writer-directors Jordan Peele, Greta Gerwig and Guillermo del Toro are among the expected guests. Most of the acting nominees will also be on hand at the private, untelevised gathering.

The Oscar nominees' luncheon is typically a relaxed affair that allows nominees a chance to mingle and congratulate their colleagues. Academy Awards telecast producers traditionally address the group to offer pointers on delivering memorable acceptance speeches.

Nominees will also receive certificates commemorating their academy achievement and pose together for the annual class photo.

The 90th Academy Awards will be presented on March 4.

