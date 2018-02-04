FIRST ALERT Update: Sunshine for Monday and then another heavy rainmaker arrives

A RAINY PATTERN: We ended up setting Sunday daytime record rainfall totals of 2.37” in Tuscaloosa and 2.01” in Anniston. We are currently in a short-lived dry setup that will continue overnight and into the day tomorrow. Another shot of colder air is settling in and we will have lows right at or just below freezing in many locations along and north of the I-20 corridor. We will also have a chilly northerly breeze overnight. Sunshine will return on Monday; however, changes will quickly take place during the overnight as a south flow returns and moisture builds-in.

ANOTHER BIG RAINMAKER ARRIVES ON TUESDAY: Clouds will increase Tuesday morning, with a few scattered showers possible during the day. The chance for rain will increase Tuesday afternoon and especially Tuesday night. The front associated with this system will slowly cross our area on Wednesday sending a line of heavy rain and embedded thunder southeast across our area throughout the day. The greatest chance for a thunderstorm will be in our far southwest areas but with instability remaining quite limited, I’m not too concerned about anything severe. We will keep an eye on the setup for any possible changes but for now the risk of severe storms remains very low. We could have some localized flooding issues this go around due to another potential for more heavy rain. Some areas could once again end up with totals in the 2”-3” range. This system will exit late Wednesday, with clearing and a slight cool down on Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FOR WEEKEND RAINFALL: Clouds will be back on the increase Friday night, with a few showers developing overnight. The chance for showers will increase during the day on Saturday. The chance of rain will linger into the day on Sunday and there may be a few rumbles of thunder but again, this will mainly be a heavy rainmaker. Long term data suggests a lull in the activity on Monday, with another round of showers on Tuesday, February 13th. Bottom line, we have lots of rain in the forecast and this could certainly bring an end to the severe drought conditions impacting parts of our state. If you have plans to participate in the Mercedes Marathon next weekend, I would prepare for wet weather. Join me tonight after the big game. I will share the latest specifics regarding timing and I will also update our forecast on the First Alert Weather App. You can download our First Alert Weather App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store. Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.