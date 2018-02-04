The Latest: Super Bowl ads will pull double duty at Olympics

(E-Trade via AP). This photo provided by E-Trade shows a scene from the company's Super Bowl spot. For the 2018 Super Bowl, marketers are paying more than $5 million per 30-second spot to capture the attention of more than 110 million viewers.

(PepsiCo via AP). This photo provided by PepsiCo shows Peter Dinklage in a scene from the company's Doritos Blaze Super Bowl spot. For the 2018 Super Bowl, marketers are paying more than $5 million per 30-second spot to capture the attention of more th...

(PepsiCo via AP). This photo provided by PepsiCo shows Cindy Crawford in a scene from the company's Pepsi Super Bowl spot. For the 2018 Super Bowl, marketers are paying more than $5 million per 30-second spot to capture the attention of more than 110 m...

(Bud Light via AP). This photo provided by Bud Light shows a scene from the company's Super Bowl spot. For the 2018 Super Bowl, marketers are paying more than $5 million per 30-second spot to capture the attention of more than 110 million viewers.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the ads of the 2018 Super Bowl (all times Eastern Time):

7:30 p.m.

The Super Bowl isn't the only sporting event in town. NBC will start broadcasting the Olympics just four days after the big game, so some Super Bowl ads are Olympics-related.

NBC is running five 60-second spots pregame, in game and postgame, each featuring an athlete's Olympic story: skier Mikaela Shiffrin, snowboarder Chloe Kim, snowboarder Shaun White, figure skater Nathan Chen and skier Lindsey Vonn.

Meanwhile, Toyota has its own 60-second ad with an Olympics and Paralympics theme airing in the first quarter.

Some Super Bowl ads will pull double duty. For instance, Coca-Cola's 60-second fourth-quarter ad that celebrates the diversity of its customers will also run during the opening ceremonies.

____

7 p.m.

Just who are the 111 million viewers of the Super Bowl? According to Nielsen, the audience last year was almost evenly split between men and women - 53 percent and 47 percent, respectively.

But advertisers are again turning mostly to male celebrities. Charles R. Taylor, a professor of marketing at Villanova University, said his analysis of Super Bowl ads released in advance last week showed a roughly 2-1 ratio of male-female celebrities in principle roles - in line with past years.

The first exception came after the kickoff. Toyota touted its longtime Olympic and Paralympic sponsorship with the story of Canadian Alpine Skier Lauren Woolstencroft, a Paralympic gold medalist.

Later, Cindy Crawford will reprise her role for Pepsi in a nostalgic spot celebrating pop culture moments of years past.

___

6:45 p.m.

Get ready to ... chuckle gently.

This year's Super Bowl ads feature celebrities galore and light humor. Marketers are trying their hardest to connect with viewers and entertain without offending. So Bill Hader will stack Pringles to create new flavors. Lexus will feature Marvel's Black Panther. And Pepsi will show a lip sync rap battle between Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage.

Advertisers want to steer away from politics after a year of tumult. Many companies released ads online early in hopes of generating extra buzz since ads cost $5 million per 30 seconds. But there are still a few surprises left, with Fiat Chrysler, ETrade and Verizon yet to release their ads.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.