BPD discovers body in west Birmingham

Birmingham police are investigating a body found in the 1700 block of Ave. D.More >>
Blount County Sheriff's Office has issued a missing person report for 21-year-old Hannah Lesley. Lesley was last seen around 10 a.m. this morning.More >>
The Woodstock Police Department arrested six people today at a residence in Greenpond for warrants, meth and drug paraphernalia.More >>
A Miles College student was stabbed multiple times by a roommate inside a dorm room.More >>
Last night’s rainmaker produced a whopping 2 to 3 inches of rain in several locations. This is quite the start to what will be a rainy pattern in the days ahead. We are currently in a short-lived dry setup that will continue overnight and into the day tomorrow.More >>
