BPD discovers body in west Birmingham

Birmingham police are investigating a body found in the 1700 block of Ave. D.

BPD received a call around 4:50 p.m. about a victim, a black male believed to be in his 50s, dead from two gunshot wounds.

According to a witness, the victim was found across the street from where he lived.

BPD said there are no suspects at this time.

