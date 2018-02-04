Missing Blount Co. sickly woman found safe

Police say 21-year-old Hannah Leslie is safe and back at her home.

ORIGINAL: Blount County Sheriff's Office has issued a missing person report for 21-year-old Hannah Lesley. Lesley was last seen around 10 a.m. this morning.

Lesley has brown hair and brown eyes and is 4 feet 8 inches tall, 300 pounds. She is considered to be very sick and in need of continual oxygen, which she does not have with her.

If you have any information on Lesley's whereabouts, please contact the Blount County Sheriff's Office at 205-625-4133.

