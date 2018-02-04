Williams reaches 1,000, No. 14 Texas A&M women beat Auburn - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Williams reaches 1,000, No. 14 Texas A&M women beat Auburn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Danni Williams scored 20 to reach 1,000 career points and the nation's top-scoring freshman, Chennedy Carter, added 23 and No. 14 Texas A&M beat Auburn 78-59 on Sunday for its 11th straight win in the series.

Williams became the 30th A&M player to reach the mark. Courtney Walker (2012-16) sits atop the club with 1,989 points.

Jasmine Lumpkin chipped in 10 points for Texas A&M (18-6, 7-3 Southeastern Conference), which was coming off an 82-67 loss at No. 12 Tennessee on Thursday. Anriel Howard had nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Janiah McKay paced Auburn (11-11, 2-8) with 16 points. Abigayle Jackson scored a career-high 13. Auburn is 0-5 all-time in College Station.

The game was a rematch of the Aggies' 82-73 win on a Jan. 7 in which Khaalia Hillsman led the Aggies with a career-high 31 points, making 10 of 11 field goals, the third best field-goal percentage in program history. Hillsman had seven points Sunday.

