Miles College student stabbed multiple times; suspect in custody - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Miles College student stabbed multiple times; suspect in custody

Source: WBRC Video Source: WBRC Video
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A Miles College student was stabbed multiple times by a roommate inside a dorm room. Fairfield Police and Miles College have confirmed the investigation.

The victim is in stable condition and the suspect is in Fairfield Police custody.

Miles  College has launched its own investigation along with Fairfield PD.

We'll provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly