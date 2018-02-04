Miles College student charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing roommate multiple times

A Miles College student was stabbed multiple times by a roommate inside a dorm room on Sunday, according to Fairfield Police and Miles College personnel.

Tyler Tomlin was charged on Monday with attempted murder.

Tomlin is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $60,000 bond.

The victim is in stable condition.

Miles College has launched its own investigation along with Fairfield PD.

Miles College on Sunday night released the following statement:

On Sunday, February, 4, 2018, at approximately 7:15 a.m., a Miles College Student was allegedly assaulted and received a number of non-life threatening lacerations to his head and body. The student is now at UAB hospital receiving medical treatment and should be released soon. The Miles College Police Department along with the Fairfield Police Department is conducting an internal investigation on this isolated incident. Miles College sends out prayers to both of the students and their families during this unfortunate situation. Out of respect for the students, their families and in accordance with FERPA laws, Miles College will not provide any further comments at this time.

