FIRST ALERT Update: Potential drought buster with several rainmakers set to impact our region this week

A DROUGHT BUSTER TYPE PATTERN: Last night’s rainmaker produced a whopping 2 to 3 inches of rain in several locations. This is quite the start to what will be a rainy pattern in the days ahead. We are currently in a short-lived dry setup that will continue overnight and into the day tomorrow. The clouds are starting to thin out to the west but more clouds will drift in from the north tonight as a cold front arrives. This shot of colder and drier air will drop temperatures into the freezing range Monday morning. This will be a light freeze, with lows ranging from upper 20s north to low 30s further south. We will also have a cold northerly wind overnight. Sunshine will return on Monday; however, changes will quickly take place during the overnight as a south flow returns and moisture builds-in.

ANOTHER BIG RAINMAKER ARRIVES ON TUESDAY: Clouds will increase Tuesday morning, with a few scattered showers possible for the start of the day. The chance for rain will increase Tuesday afternoon and especially Tuesday night. The front associated with this system will slowly cross our area on Wednesday sending a southwest to northeast oriented line of rain and embedded thunder southeast across our area throughout the day. The greatest chance for a thunderstorm will be in our far southwest areas but with instability remaining quite limited, I’m not too concerned about anything severe. We will keep an eye on the setup for any possible changes but for now the risk of severe storms remains very low. We could have some minor flooding issues this go around due to another potential for heavy rain. Once again, we could have some areas that end up with rain amounts topping two inches. This system will exit late Wednesday, with clearing and a slight cool down on Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FOR WEEKEND RAINFALL: The setup for next weekend looks very rainy as low pressure takes shape along another front impacting the region. Clouds will be back on the increase Friday night, with a few showers developing overnight. The chance of showers will increase during the day on Saturday. Now it looks like the chance of rain will linger into the day on Sunday as the low pressure system takes shape and lifts north across south Alabama. We could have a few rumbles of thunder but again, this will mainly be a heavy rainmaker for our area. Long term data suggests a lull in the activity on Monday, with another round of showers on Tuesday, February 13th. Bottom line, we have lots of rain in the forecast and this could certainly bring an end to the severe drought conditions impacting parts of our state. If you have plans to participate in the Mercedes Marathon next weekend, I would prepare for wet weather. Join me tonight after the big game. I will share the latest specifics regarding timing and I will also update our forecast on the First Alert Weather App. You can download our First Alert Weather App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store. Have a great evening!

