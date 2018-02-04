Birmingham mayor ask council to pay $90 million for stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama mayor is asking the city council of Birmingham to pay $90 million toward construction of a downtown stadium.

Al.com reports Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin asked for the funds to be allocated toward the stadium on the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex-owned property downtown. The mayor proposed during a meeting this week that the city contributes $3 million a year for 30 years to the expansion and renovation of the complex including a stadium and renovations to the Legacy Arena.

The city council will vote on the allocation at the next meeting on Feb. 6.

Complex officials say the expansion is projected to generate $9.9 million along with tax revenue for the city.

The complex's 20 year, $300 million master plan includes the construction of a $174 million stadium.

