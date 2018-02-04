Fred: Beneficial rain moves through Alabama, colder air to follow

Certainly a wet start to our Sunday as a large shield of rain blanketed the region. Behind the front, a cold front is moving south and will move through the area this afternoon, completely clearing Central Alabama by midnight. High pressure will build in briefly tonight allowing some clearing along with colder temperatures as most areas fall to or just below the freezing mark by sunrise Monday morning. Northerly winds, especially in areas to the north, will allow wind chills to drop into the teens in some locations. The northerly winds will continue through much of the day but by late afternoon there will be a return flow of warmer, more moist air. Afternoon temperatures will generally fall into the 48-54 degree range. A cold front will approach the Southeast late Monday night and low temperatures may come early in the morning with rising temperatures through the remainder of the night. There is a slight chance for showers developing in extreme Northwest Alabama by early Tuesday morning. A stronger moist west-southwesterly wind flow will develop across Alabama even as another cold front approaches the state Wednesday. Prior to its passage, however, a warm front will lift north from the Gulf Coast Tuesday leading to scattered showers developing in the afternoon. The best chances for rain will begin in West Alabama but the atmosphere will remain relatively stable so thunderstorm development is not expected during the day.

Rain becomes more widespread Tuesday night with the heaviest rain in the vicinity of the warm front. This development could lead to locally heavy rainfall Tuesday night and Wednesday especially in northern parts of the area. Our recent string of dry weather will limit flooding potential but some minor flooding is possible in urban areas or in areas with traditionally poor drainage. Isolated thunderstorms will become more possible Tuesday night with temperatures rising overnight. As the cold front sinks southeast Wednesday, much of the rain will be occurring along and behind the front and with the frontal passage. temperatures will again begin falling behind the front. Locally heavy rainfall will continue to be possible with more unstable air confined to areas to the south. The amount of instability will be determined in part by the amount of rain the area receives. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out entirely but the threat is very low. There could be a limited chance for some strong, damaging winds but those chances are marginal at best. The moisture is forecast to exit the region before the colder air arrives behind the front. Another dry day is expected Thursday behind the front as another round of cold dry air overspreads the region. Central Alabama will be in a pattern of mild, moist air returning Friday with increasing rain chances Friday night and Saturday, possibly lingering through the weekend in advance of yet another cold front. The good news about all the rain chances is the lessening of the drought conditions across Alabama.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.