Fred: A rainy Sunday morning

Widespread showers will continue through the morning with only a few thundershowers to the south. The air will dry rapidly through the morning with only a few lingering showers through the early afternoon in East Alabama. Winds will shift, coming from the northwest during the afternoon as a cold front moves through the area tonight. As the front passes, there could be a few clouds and a few sprinkles and temperatures overnight will be coldest across northern regions with lows below freezing. Otherwise, lows will stay above the freezing level. The cool air behind the front will not linger long as a warm air flow returns by Monday afternoon. There will be a wide variation in temperatures with lows not reaching 50 in the northern counties with highs around 60 to the south. Lows will still drop to near 30 Monday night but most locations will stay above freezing. In fact, lows will be reached early in the morning in some areas with rising temperatures as sunrise approaches.

More moisture will return with our mid-week system ahead of another approaching cold front. Showers will return to West Alabama as early as Tuesday afternoon but the atmosphere still appears stable. However, rain will increase in coverage and intensity Tuesday night, beginning in the northern counties. Rain will continue Wednesday even as the cold front moves through the region. Widespread rain will help stabilize the atmosphere but there could still be some gusty winds accompanying the rain areas. As of today, the set-up does not appear to be conducive to any tornado development. Another concern could be some areas of flooding with any ongoing rain passing through the same areas. Temperatures to the north will begin falling during the day Wednesday. At the moment it appears the moisture will push out of the region before the colder air arrives. Thursday looks to be another dry day before moisture and rain chances again rise next Friday and Saturday.

