Video captures woman throwing hot water into boss' face

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN/CNN) - A Florida man is recovering from severe burns after a former employee was caught on video throwing a cup of scalding water in his face Friday afternoon.

Video captured the woman, said to be a disgruntled employee dousing Claudio Salcedo, the manager of a truck stop in Davie.

“Right after it sinks in, my face just started burning, which I thought it was acid at some point, ’cause it just kept sizzling,” said Salcedo who suffered from third degree burns.

Salcedo said the employee, later identified as Jondre Thomas, was upset about a meeting she had with him and two other bosses about her work when she walked off.

Salcedo said, she caught up with him outside and splashed him with the scalding water.

“All I remember is her saying, ‘So you’ve been trying to get rid of me,’ and immediately after, the boiling hot water came to my face,” he said.

Salcedo said the woman ran off.

Police said she was later arrested at her home nearby.

