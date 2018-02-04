Televangelist Pat Robertson recovering from stroke

The 87-year-old founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network is expected to make a full recovery. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Televangelist "Pat" Robertson is reportedly recovering from a stroke, the Christian Broadcasting Network said in a statement Saturday.

Robertson, the 87-year-old founder of the network, is expected to make a full recovery, CBN said.

Robertson was rushed to a stroke center Friday afternoon after a family member noticed warning signs.

"We encourage everyone to be aware of the symptoms of stroke, said Gordon Robertson, son of Pat Robertson. “And also, be aware of the location of the nearest stroke center."

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.