Facebook releases statement about circulating child pornography post

Facebook has released a statement about a recent incident of child pornography being shared on the social media platform.

“We do not allow the sharing of child exploitative images on Facebook or Messenger -- even to express outrage. Regardless of intention, sharing such imagery is harmful and illegal. When we become aware of such images, we remove them and notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. We urge people never to share such content and to report it to local authorities immediately.”

The Facebook spokesperson reiterated the platform's stance on taking safety and security issues very seriously, adding Facebook has a zero tolerance for child exploitation images (CEI) being shared regardless of intent.

The spokesperson added that every image uploaded to Facebook since 2011 is scanned using PhotoDNA technology. This technology scans each image and flags known child exploitative material to prevent future uploads of imagery from surfacing on the platform.

The most recent case involves a video that shows a man and a young girl forced to perform sex acts is now the center of an Alabama sex crimes investigation. Investigators received the explicit video earlier this week.

They believe it was filmed in Alabama but are still working to identify the people seen in the video and when it was filmed.

Social media users trying to help investigators have shared the video -- which is not only a crime, but it's having the unintended consequence of making the child a viral victim.

"When you receive you are actually a victim yourself, but when you share it you become a predator, a suspect and charged may be drawn up on you," Sgt. Loloita Rosser said.

