Gadsden PD investigating convenience store shooting

Gadsden police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Gadsden PD spokesman, Sergeant John Hallman, said one adult male was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot at a convenience store on East Broad Street near 14th Street. Police confirmed his injures are not life threatening.

Hallman says police are confirming information on a suspect who is not in custody.

Please check back for details as we gathering more information.

