VIDEO: Eagles fans sing fight song on flights

Posted: Saturday, February 3 2018 12:45 AM EST 2018-02-03 05:45:19 GMT Updated: Saturday, February 3 2018 11:26 PM EST 2018-02-04 04:26:36 GMT The U.S. Marine Corps is airing an ad during the broadcast of Sunday's Super Bowl for the first time in 30 years. More >> The U.S. Marine Corps is airing an ad during the broadcast of Sunday's Super Bowl for the first time in 30 years. More >> Posted: Saturday, February 3 2018 4:45 PM EST 2018-02-03 21:45:59 GMT Updated: Saturday, February 3 2018 11:09 PM EST 2018-02-04 04:09:14 GMT
Tom Brady is the comeback king in the playoffs.
More >>
Tom Brady is the comeback king in the playoffs.
More >> Posted: Saturday, February 3 2018 2:45 AM EST 2018-02-03 07:45:25 GMT Updated: Saturday, February 3 2018 11:08 PM EST 2018-02-04 04:08:47 GMT Bill Belichick's impressive resume makes it easy for the five-time championship head coach to mandate that players check their egos before joining the New England Patriots. More >> Bill Belichick's impressive resume makes it easy for the five-time championship head coach to mandate that players check their egos before joining the New England Patriots. More >> Posted: Friday, February 2 2018 5:47 PM EST 2018-02-02 22:47:11 GMT Updated: Saturday, February 3 2018 11:08 PM EST 2018-02-04 04:08:22 GMT The family roots for Tom Brady run deep and strong in Minnesota, the site of this year's Super Bowl. More >> The family roots for Tom Brady run deep and strong in Minnesota, the site of this year's Super Bowl. More >> Posted: Saturday, February 3 2018 9:16 PM EST 2018-02-04 02:16:33 GMT Updated: Saturday, February 3 2018 9:16 PM EST 2018-02-04 02:16:33 GMT Cellphone videos captured planes full of Eagles fans belting out the team’s fight song. (Source: CNN/Tony Hermosillo/Twitter, Katie Wilusz/Twitter)
Eagles fans were flying high – literally, and in spirits, this weekend. Cellphone videos captured planes full of fans belting out the team’s fight song.
More >>
Eagles fans were flying high – literally, and in spirits, this weekend. Cellphone videos captured planes full of fans belting out the team’s fight song.
More >> Posted: Friday, February 2 2018 6:08 PM EST 2018-02-02 23:08:56 GMT Updated: Saturday, February 3 2018 8:40 PM EST 2018-02-04 01:40:37 GMT Column: Since there's no cure for Patriot Fatigue, you might as well tune in Sunday to savor the greatest dynasty in NFL history. More >> Column: Since there's no cure for Patriot Fatigue, you might as well tune in Sunday to savor the greatest dynasty in NFL history. More >> Posted: Saturday, February 3 2018 3:55 AM EST 2018-02-03 08:55:26 GMT Updated: Saturday, February 3 2018 7:26 PM EST 2018-02-04 00:26:43 GMT Battling the flu, Pink powered through a pre-Super Bowl concert, still hitting high notes, flying in the air and dancing onstage days before she will sing the national anthem at the big game. More >> Battling the flu, Pink powered through a pre-Super Bowl concert, still hitting high notes, flying in the air and dancing onstage days before she will sing the national anthem at the big game. More >> Posted: Saturday, February 3 2018 5:45 PM EST 2018-02-03 22:45:45 GMT Updated: Saturday, February 3 2018 7:26 PM EST 2018-02-04 00:26:15 GMT
Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show.
More >>
Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show.
More >> Posted: Friday, February 2 2018 2:15 PM EST 2018-02-02 19:15:11 GMT Updated: Saturday, February 3 2018 5:29 PM EST 2018-02-03 22:29:03 GMT You can watch Sunday's Super Bowl game online for free, and it'll be easier to do so as phone viewing is no longer limited to Verizon customers. More >> You can watch Sunday's Super Bowl game online for free, and it'll be easier to do so as phone viewing is no longer limited to Verizon customers. More >> Posted: Saturday, February 3 2018 12:05 PM EST 2018-02-03 17:05:36 GMT Updated: Saturday, February 3 2018 3:18 PM EST 2018-02-03 20:18:17 GMT Eli Manning is looking ahead. Who wouldn't after the worst season of his career?. More >> Eli Manning is looking ahead. Who wouldn't after the worst season of his career?. More >>