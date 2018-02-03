VIDEO: Eagles fans sing fight song on flights

Cellphone videos captured planes full of Eagles fans belting out the team’s fight song. (Source: CNN/Tony Hermosillo/Twitter, Katie Wilusz/Twitter)

(CNN) – Eagles fans were flying high – literally, and in spirits, this weekend.

Cellphone videos captured planes full of fans belting out the team’s fight song.

One video, taken by fan Tony Hermosillo, shows a Spirit Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Philadelphia. A flight attendant asks the passengers to “tone it down.” The fans respond with a booming rendition of “Fly, Eagles Fly.”

A second video, showing a Friday morning Delta flight from Philadelphia to Minneapolis, was taken by Katie Wilusz, a 31-year-old “huge fan” of the Eagles from Newtown, Pennsylvania.

"The plane landed and everyone broke out in multiple renditions of the fight song,” Wilusz said. “Mood was extremely jovial – 95 percent of the people on the plane had on Eagles gear.”

