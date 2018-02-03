4 local schools win AHSAA indoor state track championships

Hoover, Homewood and American Christian swept the boys’ and girls’ championships for Classes 7A, 6A and 1A/3A, respectively, Guntersville won the boys’ 4A/5A championship at the 49th AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships held at Birmingham’s CrossPlex Saturday.
A total of 10 boys’ state indoor records fell and 12 girls’ records – a total of 22 for the two-day meet. In addition to Homewood’s girls setting the new all-time points record, the Lady Patriots also set the new 6A record. American Christian’s Girls set a record for points scored in 1A/3A, and Hoover’s boys set a new 7A team scoring record.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.