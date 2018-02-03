Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Addison 60, Brilliant 40

American Christian Academy 66, Gordo 41

Cedar Bluff 60, Cherokee County 52

East Memorial Christian Academy 48, Evangel Christian 44

Handley 75, Wadley 58

Hazel Green 67, Mae Jemison 62

Lanett 82, Valley 65

Lee-Montgomery 68, Sidney Lanier 56

Smiths Station 70, Russell County 62

Spring Garden 91, Weaver 66

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Briarwood Christian 43, Montevallo 40

Brilliant 52, Lynn 39

Cherokee County 58, Cedar Bluff 28

Glenwood 42, Lee-Scott Academy 35

Lanett 41, Valley 40

Russell County 63, Smiths Station 34

Spring Garden 71, Weaver 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.