Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Addison 60, Brilliant 40
American Christian Academy 66, Gordo 41
Cedar Bluff 60, Cherokee County 52
East Memorial Christian Academy 48, Evangel Christian 44
Handley 75, Wadley 58
Hazel Green 67, Mae Jemison 62
Lanett 82, Valley 65
Lee-Montgomery 68, Sidney Lanier 56
Smiths Station 70, Russell County 62
Spring Garden 91, Weaver 66
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Briarwood Christian 43, Montevallo 40
Brilliant 52, Lynn 39
Cherokee County 58, Cedar Bluff 28
Glenwood 42, Lee-Scott Academy 35
Lanett 41, Valley 40
Russell County 63, Smiths Station 34
Spring Garden 71, Weaver 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
