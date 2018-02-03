1 dead following shooting in Ensley, victim identified

Birmingham police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 28th Street on Saturday evening around 5:17.

According to police, a person stated they heard multiple gunshots near their residence and one of the rounds struck a wall in their living room. While officers were determining where the crime scene originated, they found a vehicle parked in the bushes at Fairview Park. They found the occupant of the vehicle bleeding from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Davon Everson, was transported to UAB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton says that the preliminary investigation revealed the victim was driving on 28th Street when unknown suspects in another vehicle began firing at the victim. The victim returned fire but subsequently wrecked his vehicle after driving through the yard of a home into the bushes where he was found.

One person was detained, but police are not calling that person a suspect.

Sgt. Shelton released the following statement, "The killing wasn't random and may have been the culmination of an ongoing dispute. The victim's life didn't matter to the killer and neither did the lives of the people in the neighborhood."

The shooter also opened fire into an occupied home nearby, according to police. No one was injured at that location.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this case, please contact BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777

