1 dead following shooting in Ensley, suspect in custody

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 28th Street on Saturday evening.

Police say one person was shot and later died from their injuries.

One person is in custody.

The suspect also shot into an occupied home nearby, according to police. No one was injured at that location.

