1 dead following shooting in Ensley - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

1 dead following shooting in Ensley

Source: Damian Johnson/WBRC Source: Damian Johnson/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 28th Street on Saturday evening.

Police say one person was shot and later died from their injuries.

One person was detained, but police are not calling that person a suspect.

The shooter also opened fire into an occupied home nearby, according to police. No one was injured at that location.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly