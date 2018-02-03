1 dead following shooting in Ensley

Rain will be on the increase from southwest to northeast overnight. This will be a soaking rain that will continue into the first half of the day tomorrow.More >>
Birmingham police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 28th Street on Saturday evening.
Gadsden PD spokesman, Sergeant John Hallman, said one adult male was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot at a convenience store on East Broad Street near 14th Street.
Days after being shut down, Sipsey's Mayor telling us he's got quote: "better things to worry about than the city's police department."
Rain will be developing to the west and gradually overspreading the area from west to east after 7 p.m. This will be a soaking rain that will continue into the first half of the day tomorrow.
