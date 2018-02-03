Alabama native Terrell Owens heads to NFL Hall of Fame

Third time appears to be the charm for former Benjamin Russell High School standout Terrell Owens, word coming out of Minneapolis has T-O earning a spot into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Owens in his third year of eligibility has all the numbers of a hall of famer: 1,078 catches, 15,934 receiving yards and 156 career touchdowns.

Owens played 16 seasons in the NFL for the 49ers, Eagles, cowboys, Bengals and Bills. Owens will be inducted into the Hall of August of 2018. T-O becomes the eighth player who played high school football in the state of Alabama to receive this prestigious award.

