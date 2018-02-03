Mobile home fire claims life in Center Point

A house fire in northeast Jefferson County claimed the life of one person late last night.

Center Point Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a report of a mobile home fire in the 4300 block of Pinson Valley Parkway just before 10 p.m.

Personnel arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. Firefighters discovered the body of an adult male victim upon entering the home. He was pronounced deceased.

Information from the scene is that the victim and two others exited the home safely, but the victim went back inside in attempt to put out the fire. There were no other injuries.

The name of the victim is witheld pending notication of family members. Sheriff's detectives and the Alabama State Fire Marshal are investigating the fire.

