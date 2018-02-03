FIRST ALERT: Rain overnight and early tomorrow, possibly a few rumbles of thunder

FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: Clouds will be on a rapid increase this evening as our next rainmaker approaches the region. Rain will be developing to the west and gradually overspreading the area from west to east after 7 p.m. This will be a soaking rain that will continue into the first half of the day tomorrow. A surface low will pass to our south by daybreak and this could help trigger a few rumbles of thunder before the rain tapers off. However, no severe storms are expected. We could end up with rain totals in the one inch to two inch rain in a few spots. After the rain ends, we will have some lingering clouds, with a south wind becoming variable. Highs will be in the middle 50s tomorrow. A shot of colder and drier air will arrive with a cold front tomorrow night and lows will d rop into the freezing range early Monday morning.

ACTIVE PATTERN CONTINUES: A very progressive and active weather pattern will continue into next week. High pressure quickly slides to the east, with a milder south flow returning by Monday evening. This will bring increasing moisture, with another round of wet weather by Tuesday afternoon. Rain will be likely Tuesday night and into the morning hours on Wednesday. Forecast guidance suggests the unstable air may try to lift into our southwest counties so a storm with gusty winds can’t be ruled out. That being said, the severe parameters will be very limited. We will continue to closely monitor and mention a low end risk for a stronger storm Wednesday, mainly to the southwest. This system will exit Wednesday afternoon, with dry weather and sunshine returning on Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FOR LATE WEEK RAIN: Right now I’m expecting dry weather for most of Friday however rain will be returning by early Saturday morning. If you have plans to run in the 5K associated with the Mercedes Marathon weekend I would grab the rain gear. Rain will be likely throughout the day on Saturday and this system should exit Saturday night. We may need to adjust the timing a bit as the newer data arrives. However, based on the current guidance, dry weather should return before the big race gets underway on Sunday. All of these rainmakers should help the current drought situation with estimated weekly rain totals topping three inches in many locations. I will share more specifics on timing and I’ll share plenty of radar updates tonight beginning at 9 p.m. I will also update our forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our app by searching WBRC in your App Store.

