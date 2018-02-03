Fred: A chilly beginning but rain is on the way

Temperatures remained fairly steady through the early morning hours as clouds continued overspreading the region. Moisture will continue increasing ahead of an approaching cold front moving south. Moisture will begin spreading across the state late tonight and through the early morning hours with a significant amount of rain covering the region through the morning Sunday. Widespread showers will continue through the early morning hours Sunday. The could be a few thunderstorms but most of the instability will be well south of our area. It appears we will dry out quickly through the morning and rain will end from the west with showers lingering a little longer, possibly into the early afternoon in East Alabama. Drier air will quickly overspread the region with only a few lingering clouds and a wind shift to the northwest. Still Afternoon temperatures Sunday should recover into the 54-60 degree range. The main cold front will move through the state Sunday night bringing a few more clouds and an isolated sprinkle of rain but temperatures across a large part of the area will remain above freezing through the early morning hours Monday.

By Monday afternoon, we begin to see more warm air overspreading the region from the south but temperatures in the north will still struggle to reach 50. A turn to a more southeasterly wind flow begins late Monday and overnight lows will remain above freezing as moisture begins to increase. The next system will have more moisture as another cold front approaches Tuesday afternoon but the atmosphere will remain stable even as rain increases overnight Tuesday night. The rain is likely to continue Wednesday as the cold front moves through. Widespread rain generally helps limit atmospheric instability but there could be a marginal threat for gusty winds but no tornadoes are expected at this time. With drought conditions still existing across the state, this system will bring beneficial rain with localized totals possibly amounting to around three inches. Low temperatures overnight Tuesday night will be much milder but temperatures may be falling through the day Wednesday especially in Northwest Alabama. The moisture will linger farther south as the colder air moves into the north. Drier conditions return Thursday. Our next weather maker approaches by the end of the week and rain chances will return later Friday and into Saturday.

