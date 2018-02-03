Health officials investigate flu-related deaths in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Health officials in Alabama are investigating 54 flu-related deaths, including one child.

Al.com reports that data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows the bulk of the deaths have occurred in the Northern District of the state and in Jefferson County. Both areas have combined for 23 flu-related deaths in the state.

The ADPH says nine deaths tied to the flu were reported in northeastern and east central Alabama, while the west central and east regions have four each.

Mobile only has one reported flu-related death to the ADPH.

The Center for Disease Control's data shows the hospitalization rate has risen to 41.9 people per 100,000. That's up from fewer than 37 from the week before.

