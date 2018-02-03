Rally held for bakery who refused to bake cake for same-sex couple

BAKERSFIELD CA, (KERO/CNN) - Cathy Miller, owner of Tastries Bakery, said making a wedding cake for a same-sex couple would violate her religious views.

“I would be a part of a celebration that is not ordained by God,” Miller said.

Last summer, Miller refused to bake a wedding cake for Mireya and Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio, because they were lesbians.

The couple took to social media and later filed a lawsuit against Miller.

Today, both sides were in court arguing whether a bakery has the right to refuse service based on religious beliefs.

"The laws are in place for a reason. You can't discriminate,” the couple’s attorney, Patricia Ziegler-Lopez said. That's all we're asking her to do is follow the law. She can have whatever beliefs she wants."

Charles Limandri, the attorney representing the bakery said, "We're saying this is unique to marriage because of what happened to the redefinition of marriage a couple of years ago, and the Supreme Court anticipated."

Limandri went on to say, “We're not going to allow this to be a basis in order to disparage people, who have sincerely held religious beliefs that marriage should be between a man and a woman."

Before the hearing, hundreds on both sides of the issue showed up for a prayer rally at the liberty bell. Among those who spoke was City Councilwoman, Jacquie Sullivan.

"I will always first and foremost and respect and value the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America,” Sullivan said. “That to me without question is the main issue here today."

However, the side in support of the same-sex couple says, Miller has the right to her beliefs, but not to discriminate

Lopez says she doesn't expect the ruling to come for at least a week.

