Fred: Another cold morning

A return flow of warm air will combine with an upper level disturbance to bring an increase in clouds and a return to rain later in the weekend. The disturbance will approach Alabama late tonight bringing light to moderate rainfall, developing overnight but temperatures will remain above freezing as the moisture moves into the region. There could be a brief period of wintry precipitation in the northeast corner in higher elevations on Lookout Mountain in Cherokee County. There could also be a few thunderstorms in the far southwestern counties as well but no severe weather is forecast. Most of the moisture will be confined to the Gulf Coast region so rainfall totals will only be between a half and three-quarters of an inch. The disturbance will swing through tomorrow morning leaving only a chance for drizzle in most locations although there could still be a few showers early in the afternoon in far East Alabama.

As winds shift and come from the northwest, a cold front will move through the region tomorrow night but the moisture should be gone before the colder air arrives. Another dry day is expected Monday with afternoon temperatures recovering to near 60. A stronger weather disturbance and accompanying area of low pressure will move toward the region with a cold front moving through Central Alabama Wednesday. There will also be more available moisture as this front moves through bringing some additional and much needed rain to the region. Rainfall totals may be between one and two inches. Thunderstorms are more likely with this system and there could be a marginal risk for strong-to-severe storms with this system. Any rain which occurs ahead of the front, however, will tend to make the atmosphere more stable and strong storms less likely. We will continue to monitor the possibility for mid-week storms as the system develops.

