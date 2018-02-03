Walker County having to pick up slack after Sipsey dissolved police department

Days after being shut down, Sipsey's Mayor telling us he's got quote: "better things to worry about than the city's police department.”More >>
A return flow of warm air will combine with an upper level disturbance to bring an increase in clouds and a return to rain later in the weekend.
The weekend weather will be a bit mixed. Saturday is the best day for anything outdoors. Expect highs around 52 with a partly sunny sky.
The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority is already dealing with one resignation. Now, this week add another one with the chairwoman stepping down. we're told tension among board members might be the reason for Tameka Wren's sudden departure.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating four new possible flu deaths in west Alabama. Wash your hands, sanitize, and get vaccinated it's what we've heard repeatedly this flu season, yet the virus isn't letting up.
