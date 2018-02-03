Walker County having to pick up slack after Sipsey dissolved police department

Days after being shut down, Sipsey's Mayor telling us he's got quote: "better things to worry about than the city's police department.”



Walker County Sheriff’s Office has no choice but to expand their territory to cover Sipsey because no calls are getting answered at the Sipsey Police Department.



Now, Sipsey 9-1-1 calls are redirecting to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. But Sheriff James Underwood says responding isn't all that easy.



“With three vehicles on the road, you stay extremely busy. We’re shorthanded, we have 700 miles to cover. Sometimes our guys can be a long ways away,” Sheriff Underwood explains.



Sheriff Underwood says until then, they will do the best they can with the resources that are available. Sipsey Mayor Jerry Sadler didn't want to talk on camera but he said his lawyer would provide me with a statement.



When we asked for his lawyer’s name and contact information to get the statement, he said he could only remember the lawyers' first name and said he didn’t have a phone number for him.

The only thing he said about the police department is that he was not going to let his town be a speed trap. He said people should not get pulled over for going five or 10 mph over the speed limit and that he does not agree with it.

Conswayla Scott lives in Sipsey and says the mayor is right about the town's police. And other people think the same.



“They are always like y'all's police. They’re crazy, they’re always pulling people over or they always got a roadblock or they’re always this, they’re always that,” Scott says.

I tried to talk with other people in Sipsey but they all feared repercussions if they said what they really thought.



Sipsey Police Chief Mareshah Moses says he's writing a letter to the council, to request a hearing. No word yet on when that hearing would take place

