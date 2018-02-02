Tension among some board members could have led to BJCTA chairwoman's resignation

The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority is already dealing with one resignation. Now, this week add another one with the chairwoman stepping down. we're told tension among board members might be the reason for Tameka Wren's sudden departure.

Chairwoman Tameka Wren calling it quits after her fourth meeting of the BJCTA. Wren suddenly resigning earlier this week for "personal reasons". She's been chair since being appointed last October by the Birmingham City Council.

"I knew there was some undercurrent dissatisfaction going on. I was surprised but not surprised,” Darrell O’Quinn, a Birmingham City Councilor said.

City councilor and transportation committee chair Darrell O'Quinn believes the board got off to a rocky start with the new appointments and that could be the reason for Wren's departure. He says those new members came on board right as the BJCTA was asking for millions more from the city. O'Quinn says some board members, including Wren, wanted to know more about the need for more funds.

"That led to them to asking questions related to that issue. There was a lot of tension in that situation,” O’Quinn said.

The city of Birmingham is in the middle of one of the biggest transportation projects with the rapid transit system. O'Quinn says it’s important to have stability on the board to keep that project moving forward.

"We need that project to complete on time especially with the World Games coming in 2021. The goal is to have that system fully operational by that time,” O’Quinn said.

We reached out to Wren for comment but haven’t heard back yet.

“I was surprised to learn about her resignation. I hope the Birmingham City Council appoints a replacement who is dedicated to public transportation,” BJCTA Executive Director Barbara Murdock said in a statement.

We’re told the city’s transportation committee will be going over the vacancies next week.

