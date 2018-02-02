Tension among some board members could have led to BJCTA chairwoman's resignation

The weekend weather will be a bit mixed. Saturday is the best day for anything outdoors. Expect highs around 52 with a partly sunny sky.More >>
The weekend weather will be a bit mixed. Saturday is the best day for anything outdoors. Expect highs around 52 with a partly sunny sky.More >>
The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority is already dealing with one resignation. Now, this week add another one with the chairwoman stepping down. we're told tension among board members might be the reason for Tameka Wren's sudden departure.More >>
The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority is already dealing with one resignation. Now, this week add another one with the chairwoman stepping down. we're told tension among board members might be the reason for Tameka Wren's sudden departure.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating four new possible flu deaths in west Alabama. Wash your hands, sanitize, and get vaccinated it's what we've heard repeatedly this flu season, yet the virus isn't letting up.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating four new possible flu deaths in west Alabama. Wash your hands, sanitize, and get vaccinated it's what we've heard repeatedly this flu season, yet the virus isn't letting up.More >>
It's a case where crooks are looking for easy quick cash. Sometimes, they hit cars at your home, but you need to watch out for your valuables while you're shopping, working out, or at the daycare.More >>
It's a case where crooks are looking for easy quick cash. Sometimes, they hit cars at your home, but you need to watch out for your valuables while you're shopping, working out, or at the daycare.More >>
For the most part, the James Hill neighborhood is a peaceful community, except for occasional nights.More >>
For the most part, the James Hill neighborhood is a peaceful community, except for occasional nights.More >>