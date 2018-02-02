FIRST ALERT: Rain chances climb on Sunday

The weekend weather will be a bit mixed. Saturday is the best day for anything outdoors. Expect highs around 52 with a partly sunny sky. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday night with rain arriving overnight through Sunday. No severe weather is expected due to the lack of instability. Widespread wet weather is likely on Sunday with the heaviest rainfall before noon. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach the mid-50s.

Monday should be mostly sunny and mild. Highs will reach the lower 50s. Another wet system will arrive later in the day on Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday. By Thursday, we'll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 50s. Late next week looks dry for now.

