Video: Sisters retaliate against attacker in salon

Two sisters thought they were going to enjoy a relaxing birthday manicure, but a random stranger ruined the trip. (Source: Surveillance video/KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

VAN NUYS, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - A birthday manicure turned into a nightmare for two sisters when a man randomly entered a salon and started beating them.

They fought back and teamed up on the suspect, keeping him at bay until help arrived.

"With his bodily force, he punched us," said Virginia Martinez-Bojorquez through an interpreter.

The terrifying ordeal was captured on a security camera Thursday morning.

Virginia Martinez-Bojorquez and her sister Imelda, whose last name wasn't give, were randomly attacked by a complete stranger.

"There was no time to be scared," Imelda said.

The man punched the women, even hitting them with chairs, but the women fought back.

"We alternated. When he was on top of her, I came and fought with him to rescue her," Martinez-Bojorquez said. "And when he turned his attention to me, she came to my aid."

The two were celebrating Martinez-Bojorquez's 45th birthday by getting manicures and pedicures, but instead they got a beating that left Martinez-Bojorquez covered in bruises.

"They fought for their life and did everything humanly possible to protect each other and themselves from this violent attack, " Los Angeles Police Capt. Lillian Carranza said.

The woman who was working in the salon can be seen quickly running out to get help at a business next door.

"The other words that came out of her mouth were 'He's going to kill them.' I sprinted outside," Rene Solis said.

He and a couple of other men can been seen running in to help.

"They were battling each other with chairs and stuff, so by the time I got into the battle, he just stopped," Solis said. "He just decided to stop. And then at that same time, he was mumbling, 'Just kill me now.' I saw how badly wounded he was, so I just looked over at them and I was like, 'Wow, I'm impressed.'"

Once police arrived, they noticed the suspect, 25-year-old Gustavo Aranda, matched the description of a carjacker who stole a gray 2007 Toyota Forerunner by force just a couple of hours earlier.

Aranda is facing a number of charges and being held on $150,000 bail.

Copyright 2018 KCAL/KCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.