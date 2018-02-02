Homicide investigation underway after shooting at McAlpine Park - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Homicide investigation underway after shooting at McAlpine Park

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide they say happened Friday evening.

We're told a man was shot at McAlpine Park. He was then taken to the 6700 block of Terrance Court in Fairfield. That's where authorities responded to find the man. The victim was dead when authorities arrived at that location in Fairfield.

No other details are currently available.

