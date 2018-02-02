Homicide investigation underway after shooting at McAlpine Park

Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide they say happened Friday evening.More >>
The Hoover City Schools Board has voted to fire a school bus driver who was charged with DUI after crashing a bus Wednesday.More >>
We're in between rainmakers right now and this is giving way to sunshine. Temperatures will remain chilly Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 40s. Expect increasing clouds later this evening with overnight lows in the upper 20s.More >>
For one Tuscaloosa family, Alabama’s recent national championship win has resulted in something completely unexpected for them: a new home.More >>
Birmingham police are on the scene of a homicide in Ensley.More >>
