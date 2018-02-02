Homicide investigation after shooting at McAlpine Park, victim identified

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide they say happened Friday evening around 5 p.m.

Officers responded to a shooting at McAlpine Park located in the 1100 block of Avenue F. According to police, while officers were securing the scene, they were notified that a white vehicle involved in the shooting was being detained by Fairfield police and the occupant had been shot.

17-year-old Michael Lee was pronounced dead at the scene after Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded. Sgt. Bryan Shelton explained that the preliminary investigation revealed the victims' vehicle and another unknown vehicle exchanged gunfire at the park and both fled the scene.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting at this time. There is no suspect in custody.

