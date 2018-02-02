Parents concerned about money proposed for new Birmingham stadium

It's a case where crooks are looking for easy quick cash. Sometimes, they hit cars at your home, but you need to watch out for your valuables while you're shopping, working out, or at the daycare.More >>
For the most part, the James Hill neighborhood is a peaceful community, except for occasional nights.More >>
Anthony Ray Hinton felt happy to tell his story of a wrongful conviction that lead him to spend three decades on death row.More >>
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide they say happened Friday evening.More >>
The Hoover City Schools Board has voted to fire a school bus driver who was charged with DUI after crashing a bus Wednesday.More >>
