Man tried in Alabama murder fatally hit by car in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - An ex-physician who was convicted three times for the murder of an Alabama animal trapper was struck and killed by a vehicle in Arizona.

The Pima County medical examiner's office in Tucson confirmed Friday that 59-year-old David Nash, of Tucson, died of blunt force trauma last week.

Dr. Eric Peters says results of a toxicology report will take at least four weeks to complete.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Kameron Lee says Nash was crossing the southbound lanes of State Route 77 around 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 26 when he was hit.

Lee says there is no indication that Nash was suicidal.

Alabama authorities say Nash hired two cousins in 2011 to kill Ralph McNeil, known as "Critter Man."

